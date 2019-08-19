Reviewing Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 53.17 N/A -1.64 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.91 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Volatility and Risk

Epizyme Inc. has a 2.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc. has beta of 2.85 which is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio is 12.5. On the competitive side is, Avid Bioservices Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Epizyme Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc.’s average target price is $20.17, while its potential upside is 47.01%. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 51.52% and its average target price is $10. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Avid Bioservices Inc. is looking more favorable than Epizyme Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Epizyme Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 49%. Insiders held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has stronger performance than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avid Bioservices Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.