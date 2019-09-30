Reviewing Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 12 -0.12 70.52M -1.64 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 0.00 4.81M -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 570,088,924.82% -51.8% -43.1% Aravive Inc. 74,458,204.33% -116.4% -97.4%

Risk and Volatility

Epizyme Inc. has a 2.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Aravive Inc. on the other hand, has 2.19 beta which makes it 119.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. are 12.5 and 12.5. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Epizyme Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 111.41% for Epizyme Inc. with average target price of $21.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Epizyme Inc. and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 30% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has stronger performance than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Aravive Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.