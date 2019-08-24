Reviewing Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 49.84 N/A -1.64 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.25 N/A -15.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Epizyme Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Epizyme Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Volatility and Risk

Epizyme Inc. has a 2.46 beta, while its volatility is 146.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Altimmune Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 12.5 and 12.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Altimmune Inc. are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. Altimmune Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Epizyme Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Epizyme Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Epizyme Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 56.84% and an $20.17 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Epizyme Inc. and Altimmune Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 9.4%. About 0.2% of Epizyme Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 14.29% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was more bullish than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.