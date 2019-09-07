Reviewing Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

Both Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 13 50.46 N/A -1.64 0.00 Alkermes plc 27 3.11 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Epizyme Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Epizyme Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Volatility and Risk

Epizyme Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.46 beta. Alkermes plc’s 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.78 beta.

Liquidity

12.5 and 12.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Epizyme Inc. Its rival Alkermes plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 2.7 respectively. Epizyme Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Epizyme Inc. and Alkermes plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

Epizyme Inc. has a 64.88% upside potential and an average target price of $21.5. Alkermes plc on the other hand boasts of a $29.5 average target price and a 45.61% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Epizyme Inc. is looking more favorable than Alkermes plc, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Epizyme Inc. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 99.2% respectively. 0.2% are Epizyme Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -2.64% 2.31% 10.32% 30.26% 7.8% 115.26% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. has 115.26% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Epizyme Inc. beats Alkermes plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.