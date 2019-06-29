Reviewing Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Both Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme Inc. 11 38.52 N/A -1.64 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Epizyme Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -43.1% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.03 beta indicates that Epizyme Inc. is 203.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -3.61 beta is the reason why it is 461.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Epizyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.5 while its Quick Ratio is 12.5. On the competitive side is, Akari Therapeutics Plc which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Epizyme Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Epizyme Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 60.72% for Epizyme Inc. with average price target of $20.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of Epizyme Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.2% of Epizyme Inc. shares. Comparatively, 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Epizyme Inc. -6.3% -12.92% -9.05% 47.87% -28.37% 86.04% Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36%

For the past year Epizyme Inc. was less bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Epizyme Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic therapies for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 HMT, which is in five-arm Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II and Ib clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial for elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Celgene RIVOT Ltd., Genentech Inc., Glaxo Group Limited, and US Oncology Research, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.