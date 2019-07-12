Reviewing EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)’s and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems Inc. 161 5.38 N/A 4.16 41.08 Virtusa Corporation 49 1.04 N/A 0.27 204.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EPAM Systems Inc. and Virtusa Corporation. Virtusa Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than EPAM Systems Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. EPAM Systems Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Virtusa Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 10.2% Virtusa Corporation 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

EPAM Systems Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.58 beta. Virtusa Corporation on the other hand, has 1.06 beta which makes it 6.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.6 and 4.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EPAM Systems Inc. Its rival Virtusa Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. EPAM Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Virtusa Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for EPAM Systems Inc. and Virtusa Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Virtusa Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -12.42% for EPAM Systems Inc. with consensus price target of $167.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EPAM Systems Inc. and Virtusa Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.7%. 3.4% are EPAM Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Virtusa Corporation has 4.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPAM Systems Inc. 0.36% -0.72% 14.35% 31.5% 36.19% 47.44% Virtusa Corporation 2.92% -2.1% 4.29% 11.13% 9.16% 27.26%

For the past year EPAM Systems Inc. was more bullish than Virtusa Corporation.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats Virtusa Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.