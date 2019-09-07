Reviewing EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)’s and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s results

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems Inc. 176 5.17 N/A 4.48 43.26 Sabre Corporation 22 1.63 N/A 1.00 23.49

Table 1 highlights EPAM Systems Inc. and Sabre Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Sabre Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than EPAM Systems Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. EPAM Systems Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Sabre Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9% Sabre Corporation 0.00% 32.8% 5.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.4 beta indicates that EPAM Systems Inc. is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Sabre Corporation on the other hand, has 0.76 beta which makes it 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

EPAM Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sabre Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. EPAM Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sabre Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for EPAM Systems Inc. and Sabre Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sabre Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 9.91% for EPAM Systems Inc. with average price target of $212. Meanwhile, Sabre Corporation’s average price target is $26, while its potential upside is 10.54%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Sabre Corporation is looking more favorable than EPAM Systems Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares and 98.66% of Sabre Corporation shares. Insiders held 2.9% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Sabre Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05% Sabre Corporation -0.59% 2.93% 12.54% 1.82% -9.47% 8.64%

For the past year EPAM Systems Inc. has stronger performance than Sabre Corporation

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats Sabre Corporation on 11 of the 12 factors.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.