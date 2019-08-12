Reviewing EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EPAM Systems Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.43% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.9% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.38% of all Information Technology Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has EPAM Systems Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.30% 14.90% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting EPAM Systems Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems Inc. N/A 171 43.26 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

EPAM Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for EPAM Systems Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.77 2.48 2.65

EPAM Systems Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $183.33, suggesting a potential downside of -1.92%. The rivals have a potential upside of 52.70%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that EPAM Systems Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EPAM Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year EPAM Systems Inc. has stronger performance than EPAM Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

EPAM Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.4. Competitively, EPAM Systems Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.21 and has 2.18 Quick Ratio. EPAM Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EPAM Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

EPAM Systems Inc. has a beta of 1.4 and its 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, EPAM Systems Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.11 which is 10.78% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

EPAM Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors EPAM Systems Inc.’s competitors beat EPAM Systems Inc.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.