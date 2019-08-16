Reviewing EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM)’s and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)’s results

Both EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) and Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EPAM Systems Inc. 172 5.04 N/A 4.48 43.26 Issuer Direct Corporation 12 2.39 N/A 0.23 45.76

Table 1 demonstrates EPAM Systems Inc. and Issuer Direct Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Issuer Direct Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to EPAM Systems Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. EPAM Systems Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Issuer Direct Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EPAM Systems Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 14.9% Issuer Direct Corporation 0.00% 3.1% 2.6%

Volatility and Risk

EPAM Systems Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Issuer Direct Corporation’s 0.88 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EPAM Systems Inc. is 4.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.4. Meanwhile, Issuer Direct Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Issuer Direct Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than EPAM Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

EPAM Systems Inc. and Issuer Direct Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EPAM Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Issuer Direct Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$212 is EPAM Systems Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 12.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EPAM Systems Inc. and Issuer Direct Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 35.1%. About 2.9% of EPAM Systems Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 29.27% of Issuer Direct Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EPAM Systems Inc. -1.58% 9.67% 8.86% 37.34% 49.89% 67.05% Issuer Direct Corporation -0.29% -6.43% -19.01% -14.87% -47.6% -7.67%

For the past year EPAM Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Issuer Direct Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

EPAM Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Issuer Direct Corporation.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides product development and software engineering solutions worldwide. The company offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design and prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment and end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, and managed services, as well as porting and cross-platform migration. It also provides custom application development services, such as business and technical requirement analysis, user experience design, solution architecture creation and validation, development, quality assurance and testing, legacy applications re-engineering/refactoring, porting, and cross-platform migration and documentation. In addition, the company offers software application testing services, including test automation tools and frameworks; testing for enterprise IT, such as test management, automation, functional and non-functional testing, and defect management; and consulting services. Further, it provides enterprise application platform services comprising requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, integration, and support and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers application maintenance and support services, such as incident management, fault investigation diagnosis, work-around provision, application bug fixes, release management, enhancements, and third-party maintenance; and infrastructure management services, including application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as incident notification and resolutions. It serves software and technology companies in financial service, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, media and entertainment, life sciences, and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides disclosure management solutions, shareholder communications tools, and cloud-based compliance technologies in North America and Europe. It offers products and services that enable companies' to produce and distribute their financial and business communications online and in print. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based communications and compliance system for corporate issuers, mutual funds, and compliance professionals. Its disclosure management solutions consist of document conversion, typesetting, and pre-press design services, as well as XBRL tagging and stock transfer services. The company also offers shareholder communications services, including press release distribution, investor outreach and engagement, Webcast teleconference, investor hotline, and proxyÂ–printing and voting services. The company serves brokerage firms, banks, and mutual funds; corporate issuers; and professional firms, such as investor and public relations, as well as accountants and the legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.