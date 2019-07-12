Reviewing EP Energy Corporation (EPE)’s and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EP Energy Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -4.00 0.00 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 2 6.67 N/A 0.29 7.44

Table 1 highlights EP Energy Corporation and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents EP Energy Corporation (NYSE:EPE) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EP Energy Corporation 0.00% -129.2% -3.2% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0.00% 5.4% 5.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.99 beta indicates that EP Energy Corporation is 199.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Pacific Coast Oil Trust on the other hand, has 2.31 beta which makes it 131.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EP Energy Corporation and Pacific Coast Oil Trust are owned by institutional investors at 68.6% and 13.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of EP Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EP Energy Corporation -25.78% -36.18% -71.91% -86.75% -93.11% -70.67% Pacific Coast Oil Trust -3.15% -3.59% 16.22% 0.94% -7.73% 31.1%

For the past year EP Energy Corporation had bearish trend while Pacific Coast Oil Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Pacific Coast Oil Trust beats EP Energy Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Eagle Ford Shale located in South Texas; the Wolfcamp Shale located in Permian Basin in West Texas; and the Altamont Field located in the Uinta Basin in Northeastern Utah. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 432.4 million barrels of oil equivalent and had average net daily production of 87,641 barrel of oil equivalent/per day. The company primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to third parties. EP Energy Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.