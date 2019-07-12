Reviewing EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)’s and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s results

This is a contrast between EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 94 3.05 N/A 5.79 16.29 Yuma Energy Inc. N/A 3.41 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EOG Resources Inc. and Yuma Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -20.1%

Volatility and Risk

EOG Resources Inc.’s current beta is 1.23 and it happens to be 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Yuma Energy Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Yuma Energy Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. EOG Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered EOG Resources Inc. and Yuma Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 8 2.80 Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 29.29% for EOG Resources Inc. with average price target of $117.45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.8% of EOG Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Yuma Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of EOG Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. 0.35% -7.6% -2.47% -10.57% -20.49% 8.2% Yuma Energy Inc. 4.31% 62.11% 167.77% 1.63% -37% 99.93%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Yuma Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors EOG Resources Inc. beats Yuma Energy Inc.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.