Reviewing EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)’s and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s results

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 77 1.21 577.83M 5.79 14.82 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 1 0.00 65.74M -0.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EOG Resources Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 747,226,173.54% 18.2% 10.1% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 5,033,305,259.93% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

EOG Resources Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

EOG Resources Inc. has a 35.28% upside potential and an average price target of $101.43. On the other hand, Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s potential upside is 354.55% and its consensus price target is $6. The information presented earlier suggests that Sundance Energy Australia Limited looks more robust than EOG Resources Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.05% of Sundance Energy Australia Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are EOG Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sundance Energy Australia Limited.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited on 9 of the 13 factors.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.