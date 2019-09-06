Reviewing EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)’s and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE)’s results

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 89 2.48 N/A 5.79 14.82 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 3 0.32 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for EOG Resources Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has EOG Resources Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5%

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources Inc. has a beta of 1.31 and its 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lonestar Resources US Inc. is 159.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.59 beta.

Liquidity

EOG Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lonestar Resources US Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. EOG Resources Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for EOG Resources Inc. and Lonestar Resources US Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 44.02% for EOG Resources Inc. with average price target of $108.88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. shares and 58.2% of Lonestar Resources US Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Lonestar Resources US Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.