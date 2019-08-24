Reviewing EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)’s and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX)’s results

We are comparing EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) and Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources Inc. 91 2.36 N/A 5.79 14.82 Approach Resources Inc. N/A 0.21 N/A -0.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights EOG Resources Inc. and Approach Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 10.1% Approach Resources Inc. 0.00% -5% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources Inc. has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Approach Resources Inc.’s 207.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 3.07 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of EOG Resources Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Approach Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. EOG Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Approach Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for EOG Resources Inc. and Approach Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources Inc. 0 2 9 2.82 Approach Resources Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

EOG Resources Inc.’s upside potential is 58.54% at a $113.75 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Approach Resources Inc.’s consensus target price is $0.4, while its potential upside is 96.95%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Approach Resources Inc. is looking more favorable than EOG Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 89.5% of EOG Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.4% of Approach Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of EOG Resources Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Approach Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EOG Resources Inc. -2.09% -7.78% -6.57% -13.68% -33.91% -1.56% Approach Resources Inc. -3.61% 2.08% -22.89% -72.45% -88.37% -69.05%

For the past year EOG Resources Inc. has stronger performance than Approach Resources Inc.

Summary

EOG Resources Inc. beats Approach Resources Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The companyÂ’s principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and Canada, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, and the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,147 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,178 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 416 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 3,318 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 156.4 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. As of the above date, the company owned and operated 806 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.