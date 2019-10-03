Reviewing Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ)’s and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s results

We are contrasting Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 0.00 35.13M 0.06 61.09 DarioHealth Corp. N/A 0.00 26.32M -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Enzo Biochem Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enzo Biochem Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem Inc. 1,038,120,567.38% 2.7% 2.1% DarioHealth Corp. 7,107,750,472.59% -303.5% -173.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.32 shows that Enzo Biochem Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DarioHealth Corp.’s -0.67 beta is the reason why it is 167.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.6 and 5.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Enzo Biochem Inc. Its rival DarioHealth Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Enzo Biochem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DarioHealth Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Enzo Biochem Inc. and DarioHealth Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, DarioHealth Corp.’s potential upside is 363.11% and its average target price is $1.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Enzo Biochem Inc. and DarioHealth Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.2% and 16.8% respectively. About 7.45% of Enzo Biochem Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 11.4% are DarioHealth Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.76% 9.83% 9.22% 5.11% -9.49% 40.65% DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39%

For the past year Enzo Biochem Inc. has 40.65% stronger performance while DarioHealth Corp. has -21.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Enzo Biochem Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors DarioHealth Corp.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.