Reviewing Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ)’s and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s results

Both Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem Inc. 3 2.05 N/A -0.47 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 287 4.02 N/A 12.10 24.34

Table 1 demonstrates Enzo Biochem Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Enzo Biochem Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem Inc. 0.00% -29.8% -23.7% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Enzo Biochem Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 6.1% of Enzo Biochem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enzo Biochem Inc. -0.54% 0.55% 3.97% 13.27% -43.01% 32.01% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04%

For the past year Enzo Biochem Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Enzo Biochem Inc.

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. The company operates in three segments: Clinical Labs, Life Sciences, and Therapeutics. The Clinical Labs segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, and search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. This segment operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 29 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing Â‘STATÂ’ or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Life Sciences segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to life sciences, drug development, and clinical research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Therapeutics segment is involved in the research and development of therapeutic drug candidates in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.