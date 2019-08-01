Reviewing Envestnet Inc. (ENV)’s and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s results

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 65 4.55 N/A -0.43 0.00 TransUnion 68 6.22 N/A 1.41 45.71

Demonstrates Envestnet Inc. and TransUnion earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Envestnet Inc. and TransUnion’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2% TransUnion 0.00% 14.5% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet Inc.’s 1.9 beta indicates that its volatility is 90.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. TransUnion on the other hand, has 0.96 beta which makes it 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Envestnet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, TransUnion’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. TransUnion’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Envestnet Inc. and TransUnion.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

Envestnet Inc.’s upside potential is 4.79% at a $74.83 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of TransUnion is $84.33, which is potential 1.86% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Envestnet Inc. is looking more favorable than TransUnion, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Envestnet Inc. and TransUnion are owned by institutional investors at 90.3% and 0% respectively. About 3.8% of Envestnet Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, TransUnion has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63% TransUnion -2.84% -8.66% -0.37% -3.34% -7.2% 13.06%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. has stronger performance than TransUnion

Summary

TransUnion beats on 7 of the 10 factors Envestnet Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.