Reviewing Envestnet Inc. (ENV)’s and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)’s results

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 66 3.59 N/A -0.43 0.00 Spherix Incorporated 3 158.91 N/A -0.84 0.00

In table 1 we can see Envestnet Inc. and Spherix Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Envestnet Inc. and Spherix Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.68 beta indicates that Envestnet Inc. is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Spherix Incorporated has a 0.12 beta which is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Envestnet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Spherix Incorporated are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Spherix Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Envestnet Inc. and Spherix Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Spherix Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Envestnet Inc.’s upside potential is 31.67% at a $77 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Envestnet Inc. and Spherix Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 92.8% and 3.3% respectively. Envestnet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.44% of Spherix Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17% Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. has 45.17% stronger performance while Spherix Incorporated has -10.42% weaker performance.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.