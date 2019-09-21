Reviewing Envestnet Inc. (ENV)’s and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)’s results

Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 66 3.75 N/A -0.43 0.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 35 3.18 N/A 1.12 32.14

Demonstrates Envestnet Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Envestnet Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 0.00% 15% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.68 beta indicates that Envestnet Inc. is 68.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Envestnet Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Envestnet Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1 0 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Envestnet Inc. is $80.67, with potential upside of 34.23%. Meanwhile, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s consensus price target is $36.75, while its potential downside is -3.90%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Envestnet Inc. is looking more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Envestnet Inc. and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.8% and 84.9%. 3.6% are Envestnet Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has 14.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 1.58% 7.28% 4.4% 0.36% 9.83% 10.3%

For the past year Envestnet Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process. In addition, the company provides technology services, including software and technology solutions to auction companies to conduct live and online bidding; and value added services. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated primarily sells equipment to its customers through unreserved auctions at 45 auction sites in North America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.