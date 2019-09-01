Reviewing Envestnet Inc. (ENV)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Envestnet Inc. has 92.8% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.6% of Envestnet Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Envestnet Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.60% -1.60% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Envestnet Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. N/A 66 0.00 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Envestnet Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.87 2.12 2.64

$77 is the average price target of Envestnet Inc., with a potential upside of 34.59%. As a group, Business Services companies have a potential upside of 81.97%. Envestnet Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Envestnet Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. has stronger performance than Envestnet Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Envestnet Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Envestnet Inc.’s competitors have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. Envestnet Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Envestnet Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet Inc. has a beta of 1.68 and its 68.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Envestnet Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Envestnet Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.