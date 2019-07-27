Reviewing Envestnet Inc. (ENV)’s and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s results

Since Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 65 4.65 N/A -0.43 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 247 10.02 N/A 9.15 28.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Envestnet Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% 4.4% 2% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

Envestnet Inc. is 90.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.9. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Envestnet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Envestnet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Envestnet Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Envestnet Inc.’s consensus target price is $74.83, while its potential upside is 2.52%. Meanwhile, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $258.38, while its potential downside is -10.04%. The information presented earlier suggests that Envestnet Inc. looks more robust than FleetCor Technologies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.3% of Envestnet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.8% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% are Envestnet Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -5.09% -1.56% 20.31% 24.45% 23.54% 37.63% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -0.76% 5.01% 20.42% 32.21% 30.59% 42.25%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. was less bullish than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats Envestnet Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.