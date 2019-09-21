Reviewing Envestnet Inc. (ENV)’s and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s results

Both Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 66 3.75 N/A -0.43 0.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 13 0.45 N/A 1.89 7.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Envestnet Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Envestnet Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0.00% 29.8% 6.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Envestnet Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Envestnet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Envestnet Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Envestnet Inc.’s average target price is $80.67, while its potential upside is 34.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Envestnet Inc. and Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.8% and 97.6% respectively. About 3.6% of Envestnet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17% Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. -2.36% -0.29% -9.68% -6.71% -34.91% -2.85%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. has 45.17% stronger performance while Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. has -2.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Envestnet Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors. The company also provides virtual data rooms to facilitate the deal management requirements of capital markets and mergers and acquisitions transactions; and data and analytics services that help professionals uncover intelligence from financial disclosure contained within public filings made with the SEC. In addition, it offers language solutions, including translation, editing, interpreting, proof-reading, and multilingual typesetting; and specialized content services, such as transcreation, copywriting, linguistic validation by subject matter experts, transcription, voice-over, subtitling, and localization, as well as application testing and quality assurance. The company serves global capital markets compliance and transaction needs for its corporate clients and their advisors, such as law firms and investment bankers; and investment management compliance and analytics needs for mutual fund companies, variable annuity providers, and broker/dealers. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois.