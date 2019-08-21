Reviewing Envestnet Inc. (ENV)’s and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) and Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet Inc. 66 3.59 N/A -0.43 0.00 Cardtronics plc 31 0.98 N/A 0.22 128.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Envestnet Inc. and Cardtronics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Envestnet Inc. and Cardtronics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.6% Cardtronics plc 0.00% 2.8% 0.6%

Volatility and Risk

Envestnet Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.68 beta. From a competition point of view, Cardtronics plc has a 1.29 beta which is 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Envestnet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cardtronics plc are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Envestnet Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cardtronics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Envestnet Inc. and Cardtronics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cardtronics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Envestnet Inc.’s average target price is $74.83, while its potential upside is 29.71%. Competitively the average target price of Cardtronics plc is $39, which is potential 35.65% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cardtronics plc looks more robust than Envestnet Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.8% of Envestnet Inc. shares and 0% of Cardtronics plc shares. Insiders held 3.6% of Envestnet Inc. shares. Competitively, Cardtronics plc has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Envestnet Inc. -2.39% 4.42% 2.22% 33.95% 23.65% 45.17% Cardtronics plc -0.45% 3.15% -19.96% -0.28% 15.02% 9.54%

For the past year Envestnet Inc. was more bullish than Cardtronics plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Cardtronics plc beats Envestnet Inc.

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The companyÂ’s product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions (ERS), which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | PMC (Portfolio Management Consultants) that provides research due diligence and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The company also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. Envestnet, Inc. serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and other financial institutions. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank account balance inquiries, as well as other automated consumer financial services, including bill payments, check cashing, remote deposit capture, and money transfer services. It also provides managed services solutions, such as monitoring, maintenance, cash management, communications, and customer service; and owns and operates electronic funds transfer transaction processing platforms that provide transaction processing services to other ATMs under managed services arrangements. In addition, the company owns and operates Allpoint network, a surcharge-free ATM network, which offers surcharge-free ATM access to participating banks, credit unions, and stored-value debit card issuers. As of February 9, 2017, it provided services to approximately 225,000 ATMs in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.