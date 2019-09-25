Reviewing Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI)’s and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s results

Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) have been rivals in the Industrial Metals & Minerals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Entree Resources Ltd. and Uranium Energy Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Uranium Energy Corp. 0.00% -20.3% -15.2%

Volatility and Risk

Entree Resources Ltd. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1.29 beta and it is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Entree Resources Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 33.8 while its Quick Ratio is 33.8. On the competitive side is, Uranium Energy Corp. which has a 15.4 Current Ratio and a 15.2 Quick Ratio. Entree Resources Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Uranium Energy Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Entree Resources Ltd. and Uranium Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 35.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03% Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp. has weaker performance than Entree Resources Ltd.

Summary

Entree Resources Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Uranium Energy Corp.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.