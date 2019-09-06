Reviewing Entree Resources Ltd. (EGI)’s and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s results

Entree Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) and Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entree Resources Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 89 0.52 N/A 17.98 4.96

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Entree Resources Ltd. and Arch Coal Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entree Resources Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1%

Liquidity

Entree Resources Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 33.8 while its Quick Ratio is 33.8. On the competitive side is, Arch Coal Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Entree Resources Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arch Coal Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Entree Resources Ltd. and Arch Coal Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entree Resources Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Arch Coal Inc.’s potential upside is 5.04% and its average target price is $80.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Entree Resources Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Arch Coal Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of Entree Resources Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Arch Coal Inc. has 40.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entree Resources Ltd. -6.6% -18.97% -27.48% -41.02% -41.35% -37.03% Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43%

For the past year Entree Resources Ltd. had bearish trend while Arch Coal Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Arch Coal Inc. beats Entree Resources Ltd.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in the United States, Mongolia, Peru, and Australia. Its principal properties include the Ann Mason project that consists of the Ann Mason copper-molybdenum and the Blue Hill copper deposits located in Nevada; and EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.