Reviewing Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)’s and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)’s results

Both Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.80 N/A 2.06 13.93 Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.05 N/A 0.40 1.22

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Ultra Petroleum Corp. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Petroleum Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ultra Petroleum Corp. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 2 2.67 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is $34.67, with potential upside of 17.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.6% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.74% -2.32% 2.25% 5.21% 3.8% 16.67% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 15.02% -12.7% -32.06% -68.63% -73.82% -36.44%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 16.67% stronger performance while Ultra Petroleum Corp. has -36.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats Ultra Petroleum Corp. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.