Reviewing Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)’s and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s results

Both Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.07 1.48B 2.06 14.62 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 5 0.00 44.08M 0.55 9.57

Table 1 highlights Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 5,173,016,427.82% 19.3% 7.9% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 894,117,647.06% 0% 715%

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.86. Permian Basin Royalty Trust on the other hand, has 0.82 beta which makes it 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 4 2.80 Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 21.51% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. with average price target of $34.8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares and 10.6% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45% Permian Basin Royalty Trust -3.83% -12% -18.89% -22.12% -42.98% -10.51%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has 22.45% stronger performance while Permian Basin Royalty Trust has -10.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats on 14 of the 14 factors Permian Basin Royalty Trust.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 349 net productive oil wells, 64 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties that include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties consist of approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.