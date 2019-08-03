Reviewing Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)’s and Its Rivals results

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.30% 7.90% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. N/A 29 14.62 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.27 2.19 3.36 2.66

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. presently has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. The potential upside of the rivals is 91.72%. The analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s peers.

Liquidity

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Volatility & Risk

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.86 and its 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s rivals’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s peers beat Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.