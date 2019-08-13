Reviewing Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)’s and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)’s results

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 29 1.73 N/A 2.06 14.62 Houston American Energy Corp. N/A 6.89 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Houston American Energy Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0.00% 19.3% 7.9% Houston American Energy Corp. 0.00% -5.8% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.86 beta means Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s volatility is 14.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Houston American Energy Corp. is 80.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Houston American Energy Corp. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Houston American Energy Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. and Houston American Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Products Partners L.P. 0 1 3 2.75 Houston American Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 23.67% upside potential and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares and 3.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.8% of Houston American Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Products Partners L.P. -1.21% 4.3% 3.47% 8.82% 3.47% 22.45% Houston American Energy Corp. -7.04% 0.91% -12.98% 2.44% -12.5% 10.99%

For the past year Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than Houston American Energy Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Enterprise Products Partners L.P. beats Houston American Energy Corp.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segments. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment offers natural gas processing and related NGL marketing services, as well as NGL export docks and related services. It operates approximately 19,670 miles of NGL pipelines; NGL and related product storage facilities; 15 NGL fractionators; and a liquefied petroleum gas and ethane export terminals, and related operations. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 5,400 miles of crude oil pipelines and related operations; and crude oil storage and marine terminals located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as a fleet of 440 tractor-trailer tank trucks used to transport crude oil. It also engages in crude oil marketing activities. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment operates approximately 19,120 miles of natural gas pipeline systems to gather and transport natural gas in Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming. It leases underground salt dome natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Louisiana; owns an underground salt dome storage cavern in Texas; and markets natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment operates propylene fractionation and related operations, including 686 miles of pipelines; butane isomerization complex, associated deisobutanizer units, and related pipeline assets; and octane enhancement and high purity isobutylene production facilities. It also operates approximately 4,250 miles of refined products pipelines; and terminals, as well as provides refined products marketing and marine transportation services. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in nine gross wells. Houston American Energy Corp. was founded in 1981 and is based in Houston, Texas.