Reviewing Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC)’s and Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC)’s results

As Regional – Southwest Banks businesses, Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services Corp 40 1.18 25.72M 3.33 12.51 Mackinac Financial Corporation 15 1.16 10.18M 0.94 16.31

In table 1 we can see Enterprise Financial Services Corp and Mackinac Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Mackinac Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services Corp. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Enterprise Financial Services Corp is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Enterprise Financial Services Corp and Mackinac Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services Corp 64,251,811.14% 13.9% 1.5% Mackinac Financial Corporation 68,876,860.62% 6.6% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Mackinac Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.6 beta which makes it 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Enterprise Financial Services Corp and Mackinac Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0 0 1 3.00 Mackinac Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.79% for Enterprise Financial Services Corp with average target price of $48.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of Mackinac Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Mackinac Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Financial Services Corp -2.53% 0.46% -2.04% -7.25% -25.9% 10.76% Mackinac Financial Corporation -1.47% -3.39% 0.13% -2.84% -7.4% 12.82%

For the past year Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Mackinac Financial Corporation.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services Corp beats Mackinac Financial Corporation on 9 of the 13 factors.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing. In addition, it offers safe deposit facilities. The company operates 12 branch offices in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, 4 branch offices in MichiganÂ’s Lower Peninsula, and 7 branches in Wisconsin; and 25 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.