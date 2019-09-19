Reviewing Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC)’s and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC)’s results

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) and United Community Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:UCFC) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 3.21 N/A 2.63 11.64 United Community Financial Corp. 10 4.44 N/A 0.74 13.72

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. United Community Financial Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Community Financial Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and United Community Financial Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1% United Community Financial Corp. 0.00% 12% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.82 beta means Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s volatility is 18.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. United Community Financial Corp. on the other hand, has 0.51 beta which makes it 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and United Community Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 20.9% and 64.1% respectively. Enterprise Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 15%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of United Community Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01% United Community Financial Corp. 5.93% 6.26% 10.65% 7.72% -3.23% 15.03%

For the past year Enterprise Bancorp Inc. has -5.01% weaker performance while United Community Financial Corp. has 15.03% stronger performance.

Summary

United Community Financial Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Enterprise Bancorp Inc.