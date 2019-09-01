Reviewing Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC)’s and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)’s results

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 30 2.63 N/A 2.63 11.64 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 10 6.04 N/A 0.36 53.94

Table 1 demonstrates Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HarborOne Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is currently more affordable than HarborOne Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 1% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 0.3%

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s potential upside is 120.88% and its consensus target price is $22.

The shares of both Enterprise Bancorp Inc. and HarborOne Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.9% and 20% respectively. Insiders held 15% of Enterprise Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are HarborOne Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Enterprise Bancorp Inc. 6.86% -2.64% -1% -5.97% -19.44% -5.01% HarborOne Bancorp Inc. 1.32% 1.27% 2.85% 26.32% 3.57% 20.52%

For the past year Enterprise Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while HarborOne Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern Massachusetts. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, commercial loans, construction loans, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It operates 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through Â‘HarborOne U,Â’ with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.