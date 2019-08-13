Reviewing Entergy Corporation (ETR)’s and Its Rivals results

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is a company in the Electric Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Entergy Corporation has 90.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 65.06% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.3% of Entergy Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.10% of all Electric Utilities companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Entergy Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy Corporation 0.00% 11.30% 2.00% Industry Average 5.19% 11.04% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Entergy Corporation and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy Corporation N/A 97 20.25 Industry Average 368.77M 7.11B 42.78

Entergy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Entergy Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.63 2.29 2.27 2.34

Entergy Corporation currently has an average target price of $106, suggesting a potential downside of -1.85%. The potential upside of the rivals is 35.89%. Entergy Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Entergy Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71% Industry Average 1.46% 3.69% 11.77% 17.07% 24.65% 18.25%

For the past year Entergy Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entergy Corporation are 0.7 and 0.5. Competitively, Entergy Corporation’s rivals have 0.96 and 0.83 for Current and Quick Ratio. Entergy Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entergy Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Entergy Corporation is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.33. Competitively, Entergy Corporation’s rivals are 60.18% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.40 beta.

Dividends

Entergy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Entergy Corporation’s competitors beat Entergy Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.