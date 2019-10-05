Reviewing Entergy Corporation (ETR)’s and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s results

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy Corporation 114 -14.71 198.12M 5.22 20.25 Central Puerto S.A. 3 0.04 81.67M 4.64 1.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Entergy Corporation and Central Puerto S.A. Central Puerto S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Entergy Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Entergy Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Central Puerto S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Entergy Corporation and Central Puerto S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy Corporation 173,926,784.30% 11.3% 2% Central Puerto S.A. 2,616,873,337.82% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Entergy Corporation and Central Puerto S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

The consensus price target of Entergy Corporation is $119.5, with potential upside of 0.61%. Competitively the consensus price target of Central Puerto S.A. is $7.5, which is potential 141.94% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Central Puerto S.A. is looking more favorable than Entergy Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of Entergy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Entergy Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.06% of Central Puerto S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entergy Corporation 0.92% 3.55% 10.15% 21.25% 31.58% 22.71% Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11%

For the past year Entergy Corporation has stronger performance than Central Puerto S.A.

Summary

Entergy Corporation beats Central Puerto S.A. on 12 of the 15 factors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates through two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sells electric power to wholesale customers; offers services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owns interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, and hydro power. Its power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 10,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.