Reviewing Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)’s and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s results

Both Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) are each other’s competitor in the Broadcasting – Radio industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entercom Communications Corp. 6 0.34 N/A -2.55 0.00 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 6 4.09 N/A 0.23 27.34

Table 1 demonstrates Entercom Communications Corp. and Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Entercom Communications Corp. and Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entercom Communications Corp. 0.00% -22.5% -8% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0.00% -95.1% 11.7%

Risk and Volatility

Entercom Communications Corp. has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Entercom Communications Corp. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Entercom Communications Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Entercom Communications Corp. and Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entercom Communications Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $6.5, with potential upside of 4.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.6% of Entercom Communications Corp. shares and 21% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares. 2.5% are Entercom Communications Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entercom Communications Corp. -0.35% -6.27% -16.72% -21.33% -23.76% -0.53% Sirius XM Holdings Inc. 2.62% 9.63% 6.46% 5.74% -10.44% 9.63%

For the past year Entercom Communications Corp. has -0.53% weaker performance while Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has 9.63% stronger performance.

Summary

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 22, 2017, it had 126 stations in 28 markets. Entercom Communications Corp. was founded in 1968 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music plus sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather programs, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop to country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels. It also streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; and offer applications to allow consumers to access its Internet radio service on smartphones, tablets, computers, home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. In addition, the company distributes satellite radios through the sale and lease of new vehicles; and acquires subscribers through the sale and lease of previously owned vehicles with factory-installed satellite radios. Its satellite radio systems include satellites, terrestrial repeaters, and other satellite facilities; studios; and radios. Further, the company provides satellite television services, which offer music channels on the DISH NETWORK satellite television service as a programming package; Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedule and scores, and movie listings; real-time traffic services; and real-time weather services. Additionally, it offers location-based services through two-way wireless connectivity, including safety, security, convenience, maintenance and data services, remote vehicles diagnostics, and stolen or parked vehicle locator services. The company also sells satellite radios directly to consumers through its Website, as well as through national and regional retailers. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.