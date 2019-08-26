Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s results

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 51.11 N/A -0.90 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Entera Bio Ltd. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Entera Bio Ltd. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Unity Biotechnology Inc. is $21, which is potential 266.49% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 72.8% respectively. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Unity Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.