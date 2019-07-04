Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)’s results

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 73.11 N/A -1.01 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Entera Bio Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Entera Bio Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Entera Bio Ltd. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, which is potential 112.35% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 14.1% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares. 46.55% are Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was more bullish than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on 4 of the 6 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.