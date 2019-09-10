Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

We are comparing Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 49.99 N/A -0.90 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 569.05 N/A -1.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 12.8%. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. was less bullish than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.