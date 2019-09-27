Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s results

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 7 13.38 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and Pfenex Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Entera Bio Ltd. and Pfenex Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Pfenex Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Entera Bio Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. Competitively, Pfenex Inc. has 2.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pfenex Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.