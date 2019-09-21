Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)’s results

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.20 N/A -0.90 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Entera Bio Ltd. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. PDS Biotechnology Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 28.3% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 46.55%. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has 6.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.