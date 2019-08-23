Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 61.65 N/A -0.90 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3600.09 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Entera Bio Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Mustang Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Entera Bio Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Mustang Bio Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 57.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Mustang Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 7.1%. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.