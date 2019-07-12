Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s results

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 67.38 N/A -1.01 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Entera Bio Ltd. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Entera Bio Ltd. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 7 while its Current Ratio is 7. Meanwhile, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Entera Bio Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.7% and 9.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has stronger performance than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.