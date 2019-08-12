Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s results

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 52.32 N/A -0.90 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -73.12 0.00

Table 1 highlights Entera Bio Ltd. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Entera Bio Ltd. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is 18.6. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Entera Bio Ltd. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $27.25 consensus price target and a 70.31% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 59.9%. Insiders held roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 23.6% are Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.43% -37.6% 0% 0% 0% 5.4%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.