Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.63 N/A -1.01 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Entera Bio Ltd. and Midatech Pharma Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Entera Bio Ltd. and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares and 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 32.1% are Midatech Pharma Plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Midatech Pharma Plc -21.05% -30.38% 48.92% -56.58% -79.38% 6.45%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has stronger performance than Midatech Pharma Plc

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Entera Bio Ltd. beats Midatech Pharma Plc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.