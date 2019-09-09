Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s results

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.67 N/A -0.90 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 187.99 N/A -5.99 0.00

Demonstrates Entera Bio Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Its competitor Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.4. Entera Bio Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Entera Bio Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 151.11% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 75.3%. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 46.55%. Competitively, 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has weaker performance than Iterum Therapeutics plc

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.