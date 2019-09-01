Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s results

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.90 N/A -0.90 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 9 10.35 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Entera Bio Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Entera Bio Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.6. The Current Ratio of rival Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.4. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Entera Bio Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $24, with potential upside of 341.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 82.5%. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has 7.21% stronger performance while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has -45.05% weaker performance.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.