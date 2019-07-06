Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

Since Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 75.18 N/A -1.01 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

In table 1 we can see Entera Bio Ltd. and Equillium Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Entera Bio Ltd. and Equillium Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 7 and 7 respectively. Its competitor Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 33.1 and its Quick Ratio is 33.1. Equillium Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Entera Bio Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.7% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 28.2% of Equillium Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 46.55%. Comparatively, Equillium Inc. has 14.76% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Equillium Inc. beats Entera Bio Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.