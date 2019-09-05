Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX)’s results

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 58.84 N/A -0.90 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Entera Bio Ltd. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Entera Bio Ltd. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. On the competitive side is, Eidos Therapeutics Inc. which has a 19 Current Ratio and a 19 Quick Ratio. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Entera Bio Ltd. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average price target and a -21.35% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.8% and 35.8%. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 46.55%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has weaker performance than Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.