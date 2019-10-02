Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

Both Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Entera Bio Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Entera Bio Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 218,669,131.24% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Entera Bio Ltd. are 4.6 and 4.6. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Entera Bio Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Entera Bio Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.8% and 24.7% respectively. Entera Bio Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 46.55%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.