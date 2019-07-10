Reviewing Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)’s and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s results

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio Ltd. 4 67.38 N/A -1.01 0.00 ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Entera Bio Ltd. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.3%

Liquidity

Entera Bio Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7 and 7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Entera Bio Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Entera Bio Ltd. and ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.7% and 2.2%. About 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 9.6% of ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Entera Bio Ltd. -0.47% -4.02% -3.56% -28.27% 0% 32.16% ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.34% -49.76% -50% -77.66% -94.17% -55.64%

For the past year Entera Bio Ltd. has 32.16% stronger performance while ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -55.64% weaker performance.

Summary

Entera Bio Ltd. beats on 5 of the 6 factors ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.